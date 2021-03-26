How to make Easter blondies | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie heads to the kitchen to make Easter blondies. Below is a list of instructions and ingredients.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 C. butter, melted
- 3/4 C. brown sugar
- 1 Tsp. vanilla
- 1 large egg
- 1 C. flour
- Pinch of salt
- 1 C. Easter m&m candies
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8×8 baking dish with foil or parchment paper and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, stir together the melted butter, brown sugar, and vanilla. Stir in the egg until well combined.
- Add the flour and salt to the wet ingredients and stir until well combined. Gently stir in 3/4s of the candy. The batter will be thick and sticky.
- Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Press the remaining m&ms over the top.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes. The center should be barely set.
- Cool before cutting.