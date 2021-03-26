How to make Easter blondies | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie heads to the kitchen to make Easter blondies. Below is a list of instructions and ingredients. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 C. butter, melted
  • 3/4 C. brown sugar
  • 1 Tsp. vanilla
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 C. flour
  • Pinch of salt
  •  1 C. Easter m&m candies

INSTRUCTIONS: 

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8×8 baking dish with foil or parchment paper and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together the melted butter, brown sugar, and vanilla. Stir in the egg until well combined.
  3. Add the flour and salt to the wet ingredients and stir until well combined. Gently stir in 3/4s of the candy. The batter will be thick and sticky.
  4. Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Press the remaining m&ms over the top.
  5. Bake for 20-25 minutes. The center should be barely set.
  6. Cool before cutting.

