How to make Friendsgiving casserole | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh show us how to make Friendsgiving casserole. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions to make this recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

1 baguette torn into 1-inch pieces (about 6 cups)

7 TBSP. unsalted butter

1/2 C. minced yellow onion

1/2 C. minced celery

1 garlic clove, minced

2 TBSP. all-purpose flour

1 TSP. garlic salt

1 TSP. kosher salt

1/2 TSP. freshly ground black pepper

1½ C. heavy (whipping) cream

5 C. shredded cooked chicken breast (home-roasted or rotisserie chicken)

1 C. sour cream

2 C. chicken broth

Freshly cracked black pepper, for serving

3 green onions, minced (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Lay the torn bread on a sheet pan and place it in a warm oven until dried out, 1 hour on low heat.

2. Preheat the oven to 325°F.

3. In a medium saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and sauté until tender and translucent, 6 to 8 minutes.

4. Add the garlic and flour and cook, whisking constantly, until fragrant but not burned, about 1 minute. Add the garlic salt, salt, and pepper, and slowly pour in the cream. Cook, whisking often, until just at a simmer, about 5 minutes.

5. Spread the chicken in a 9 × 13-inch baking dish and spread the sour cream on top. Pour the cream sauce evenly on top and sprinkle on the bread cubes. Melt the remaining 4 tablespoons butter, mix it with the chicken broth, and pour it over the casserole, coating the bread well.

6. Bake, uncovered, until bubbling, about 30 minutes. Broil the last 3 or 4 minutes for a good toasty top. Top with freshly cracked pepper and a sprinkle of minced green onions and parsley, if desired.

7. Scoop out the casserole to serve with mashed potatoes, green beans, and cranberry sauce on the side.

8. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.