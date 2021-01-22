How to make Granny Peg’s Lemon Ice Box Pie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen celebrating National Pie Day by making Biskie’s Granny Peg’s lemon ice box pie. Of course, we have to share the recipe below, and if you want to see more amazingly delicious recipes tune into Loving Living Local every weekday at 12:30. Happy Pie Day!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 CUP OF FRESH SQUEEZED LEMON JUICE
- LEMON ZEST FROM 2 LEMONS
- SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK
- CREAM CHEESE
- GRAHAM CRACKER PIE CRUST
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a large bowl, add lemon juice and a can of sweetened condensed milk, then one pack of cream cheese.
- Next, with a blender, mix lemon juice, condensed milk, and cream cheese until well incorporated.
- Do a quick taste test, and if you want more of a lemon flavor, add more lemon.
- Once it’s to your like, add lemon zest, and blend until fully incorporated.
- Once done, grab your graham cracker pie crust, and with a spatula, pour your mixture.
- Lastly, make sure everything is folded in, and then place in the fridge to set for a few hours (or you can cheat a little and put it in the freezer). Enjoy!