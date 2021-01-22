How to make Granny Peg’s Lemon Ice Box Pie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - Every Friday is Fit For Life Friday with fitness legend Super-Mann Blount, and today we learned just what one pound of fat looks like. One pound is 3,500 calories. Super-Mann informs us that if we just cut five hundred calories from our diet a day, we can lose one pound a week. Of course, consult your doctor before making any drastic changes to your diet. Remember to join us every Friday for Fit For Life Friday.