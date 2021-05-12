How to make hamburger casserole | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making hamburger casserole. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to complete this recipe. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 LB GROUND BEEF
  • 1 CAN CAMPBELL’S CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP
  • 2 TSP GARLIC POWDER
  • MILK
  • EGG NOODLES COOKED AND DRAINED ACCORDING TO PACKAGE DIRECTIONS
  • 1 SMALL DICED ONION
  • 1/2 GREEN BELL PEPPER DICED
  • 1/2 PACK OF BELLA MUSHROOMS DICED
  • 1 C. CHEESE (DEALERS CHOICE, BUT I USE MILD CHEDDAR)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Brown and drain grease from the hamburger.
  2. Add the garlic powder, cream of mushroom, sour cream – stir to combine.
  3. If too thick, add a little milk at a time to desired consistency.
  4. Serve over cooked and drained egg noodles.

