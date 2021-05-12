How to make hamburger casserole | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making hamburger casserole. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to complete this recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 LB GROUND BEEF
- 1 CAN CAMPBELL’S CREAM OF MUSHROOM SOUP
- 2 TSP GARLIC POWDER
- MILK
- EGG NOODLES COOKED AND DRAINED ACCORDING TO PACKAGE DIRECTIONS
- 1 SMALL DICED ONION
- 1/2 GREEN BELL PEPPER DICED
- 1/2 PACK OF BELLA MUSHROOMS DICED
- 1 C. CHEESE (DEALERS CHOICE, BUT I USE MILD CHEDDAR)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Brown and drain grease from the hamburger.
- Add the garlic powder, cream of mushroom, sour cream – stir to combine.
- If too thick, add a little milk at a time to desired consistency.
- Serve over cooked and drained egg noodles.