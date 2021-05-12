How to make hamburger casserole | Baking With Biskie

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday, Louisiana U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Dist1) released a letter to Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, asking for a “full investigation” into a shooting that left Scalise critically injured.

Scalise, along with four others, were injured in the early-morning hours of June 14, 2017, when a lone gunman, James Thomas Hodgkinson, ambushed and opened fire at a Republican Congressional Baseball Team practice at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Va.