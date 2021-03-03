How to make peanut butter rice krispy treats | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - On today's show, Biskie speaks with Lindsay Nations from Great Raft Brewing to discuss the Shreveport Passport Program. How it works is you can pick up a Support Shreveport Passport at any participating business or print your own here. Visit the participating businesses from now through March 7th. When you make a purchase at a participating business, they will stamp your passport (1 stamp per business).

Each stamp earns you one entry into our prize drawing. Put your name, email, and phone number on your passport. Drop it off at Great Raft Brewing during our regular hours of operation this week, or send a picture of your completed passport to contest@greatraftbrewing.com by 11:59 on March 7th. Winners will be chosen on March 12th and announced on facebook.com/GreatRaftBrewing.