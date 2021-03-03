How to make peanut butter rice krispy treats | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s Baking With Biskie, Josh and Biskie make peanut butter rice krispy treats. It’s quick, easy, and something that you or your family are sure to enjoy. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 TBS BUTTER
  • FIVE 3/4 CUP RICE CEREAL
  • 1/2 CUP PEANUT BUTTER
  • 5 CUPS MINI MARSHMALLOWS

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. MELT BUTTER IN A LARGE SAUCEPAN.
  2. ADD MINI MARSHMALLOWS AND STIR UNTIL MOSTLY MELTED.
  3. ADD YOUR PEANUT BUTTER, THEN STIR IN THE RICE KRISPIES!
  4. ONCE BLENDED, PRESS INTO A LIGHTLY GREASED BAKING DISH, LET SET, THEN ENJOY.

