How to make pizza monkey bread | Baking with Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head to the Skent-N-Dent kitchen to make pizza monkey bread. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to make this recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 (16.3 ounce) cans refrigerated biscuits quartered
- 6 ounces pepperoni, quartered
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated
- 1/4 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasonings
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)
- marinara for dipping
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl, add all the ingredients (except marinara) and toss well until combined.
- Pour mixture into a greased 10-inch Bundt pan (you can also use a 9×13 baking dish). Bake for 35-45 minutes or until rolls are cooked on the inside; cover with foil after 20 minutes or until top is browned. Check every 5 minutes towards end of cooking to see if done.
- Remove from oven and loosen edges of bread with a knife. Invert Bundt pan on a plate and then invert onto a serving plate so that the pretty side is up. Pull apart and dip in warm marinara.