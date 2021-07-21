Loving Living Local

How to make pizza monkey bread | Baking with Biskie

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head to the Skent-N-Dent kitchen to make pizza monkey bread. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions you’ll need to make this recipe.

INGREDIENTS: 

  • 2 (16.3 ounce) cans refrigerated biscuits quartered
  • 6 ounces pepperoni, quartered
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella
  • 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted and slightly cooled
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasonings
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic (or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder)
  • marinara for dipping

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a large bowl, add all the ingredients (except marinara) and toss well until combined. 
  3. Pour mixture into a greased 10-inch Bundt pan (you can also use a 9×13 baking dish). Bake for 35-45 minutes or until rolls are cooked on the inside; cover with foil after 20 minutes or until top is browned. Check every 5 minutes towards end of cooking to see if done.
  4. Remove from oven and loosen edges of bread with a knife. Invert Bundt pan on a plate and then invert onto a serving plate so that the pretty side is up. Pull apart and dip in warm marinara.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss