How to make poppy seed chicken casserole | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen for another Baking With Biskie. Today, Josh helps Biskie whip up a favorite casserole dish: poppy seed chicken casserole. You can make this dish too, or customize it to your liking. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions.

INGREDIENTS:

1 ROTISSERIE CHICKEN OR 3 C OF BONELESS COOKED CHICKEN OR TURKEY

3/4 C SOUR CREAM

3/4 C MAYO

1 CAN CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP

1 SLEEVE OF CRUSHED RITZ CRACKERS

1/4 C MELTED BUTTER

1 TBSP POPPYSEEDS

1/2 BAG OF EGG NOODLES (COOKED & DRAINED)

SALT & PEPPER TO TASTE

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. PREHEAT OVEN TO 350*F

2. SPRAY AN 8X8 CASSEROLE DISH WITH NON-STICK COOKING SPRAY. SET ASIDE.

3. SHRED BONELESS CHICKEN OR TURKEY MEAT AND TOSS INTO A MEDIUM BOWL.

4. ADD SOUR CREAM, MAYO, NOODLES, AND CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP AND POPPY SEEDS TO THE CHICKEN. MIX WELL.

5. SPREAD CHICKEN MIXTURE INTO PREPARED CASSEROLE DISH.

6. IN A SMALL BOWL COMBINED CRUSHED RITZ CRACKERS AND MELTED BUTTER. MIX WELL.

7. SPREAD CRACKER MIXTURE OVER CHICKEN MIXTURE.

8. COOK IN OVEN FOR 25 MINUTES UNTIL TOP IS GOLDEN AND MIXTURE IS STARTING TO BUBBLE.

9. SERVE IMMEDIATELY.