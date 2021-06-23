Loving Living Local

How to make summer wraps | Baking With Biskie

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head to the Skent-N-Dent kitchen to make easy summer wraps. Check out the recipe below. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • TORTILLAS
  • LUNCH MEAT OF YOUR CHOICE
  • CHEESE OF YOUR CHOICE
  • MAYO OR HUMMUS
  • LETTUCE
  • TOMATO
  • CUCUMBER

INSTRUCTIONS: 

  1. Slice cucumbers, lettuce, and tomato.
  2. Taking a tortilla, spread your choice of hummus or mayo on your tortilla
  3. Layer your choice of meat.
  4. Add your sliced veggies.
  5. Roll your wrap, making sure to fold the sides in before you begin rolling. 
  6. Enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss