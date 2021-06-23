How to make summer wraps | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head to the Skent-N-Dent kitchen to make easy summer wraps. Check out the recipe below.
INGREDIENTS:
- TORTILLAS
- LUNCH MEAT OF YOUR CHOICE
- CHEESE OF YOUR CHOICE
- MAYO OR HUMMUS
- LETTUCE
- TOMATO
- CUCUMBER
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Slice cucumbers, lettuce, and tomato.
- Taking a tortilla, spread your choice of hummus or mayo on your tortilla
- Layer your choice of meat.
- Add your sliced veggies.
- Roll your wrap, making sure to fold the sides in before you begin rolling.
- Enjoy!