How to make the best infused water

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to show you how you can take your water to the next level. The best way to enjoy water is by adding fruit. It not only gives it a great flavor but can also be a small snack. Water infusion can be done in a few minutes or let in a fridge overnight to soak.

The best part about adding fruit to your water is that you don’t have to keep it boring, you can use sparkling water, and if you want to switch from sugary alcoholic drinks, you can buy hard seltzers. Hard seltzers are lower in calories and add fruit to that as well. With plenty of combinations, your water will never be boring again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss