How to make the best infused water

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh head to the kitchen to show you how you can take your water to the next level. The best way to enjoy water is by adding fruit. It not only gives it a great flavor but can also be a small snack. Water infusion can be done in a few minutes or let in a fridge overnight to soak.

The best part about adding fruit to your water is that you don’t have to keep it boring, you can use sparkling water, and if you want to switch from sugary alcoholic drinks, you can buy hard seltzers. Hard seltzers are lower in calories and add fruit to that as well. With plenty of combinations, your water will never be boring again.