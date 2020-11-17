How to “Shop Small” this holiday season | Bossier Chamber of Commerce

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Support businesses in your community this holiday season. Jessica Hemingway, Vice President of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, informs us on how our community can “Shop Small” this season. On Small Business Saturday, the day following Black Friday, you can support your community by shopping at small businesses.

You can support “Shop Small” by shopping at local small businesses, like and comment on a small business’s post, leave a review, and tell your friends to shop and learn more. Take the challenge to “Shop Small” all holiday season long.

