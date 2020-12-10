How to stay active during the holidays | Partners in Primary Care

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - On today's show, Biskie takes a trip to our community garden in "Going Green With Biskie." If you're looking for some ideas of plants that you can grow over winter, we have some suggestions. Great plants to grow over winter include: rosemary, sage, peas, swiss chard, Brussels sprouts, onions, garlic, and oregano! There are a plethora of options to choose from. Make sure to follow us on Facebook: @KTALNBC6News and Instagram: @ktalnbc6 to stay updated on all community garden news.