How to take your charcuterie to-go | Jarcuterie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen to make this great on-the-go snack form of charcuterie. Jarcuterie is the perfect snack for those who don’t have the time to make a charcuterie board spread. It’s simple, quick, and easily customizable so that you can have all of your favorite fruit, cheese, and tiny snacks.

Make sure to use a wide mouth jar that isn’t too deep so that you have room to easily dip your hand in and out. Also, make sure that you store this in the fridge. Make sure to watch more Loving Living Local for other great