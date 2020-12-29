How to use a gratitude journal

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – 2020 has been a rough year for us all. However, despite the canceled events and pitfalls that the year has brought, the one thing we learned from 2020 is that we need to keep our minds at peace. A way you can rid yourself of stress, unwind, and look toward the future, is to take time out of your day to check in with yourself. One way to do that is through gratitude journals. A gratitude journal is a journal to express what you’re grateful for. This is something that you can set a time for every day to make this a new habit in your life. Below is a list of topics that you can use to get you started on your daily gratitude journal entries.
TOPICS:
- Write about a time you were grateful for something a loved one did for you.
- List three silly things your kids did today.
- What are three ways to thank someone without saying “thank you”?
- What is something that makes you unique that you’re grateful for?
- Look out the window, what’s something you’re grateful for outside?
- Think about the work that went into the clothes you wear or the house you live in.
- If you had to give up all of your possessions but three, which three would you keep and why?
- Write a thank you note to yourself.
- Pick a random photo, and write about why you’re grateful for that memory.
- Write about something you’re looking forward to.
- Write about something in your life that you have now that you didn’t have a year ago.
- Reflect on a time you made a mistake and what you learned. What are you grateful for about that learning experience?
- Think back to the last time you laughed until you cried, and write about it.
- List three things that made you smile this week.
- Think about someone who helped shape the person you are today, and write about what they mean to you.
- Think about a time you were able to help someone else.
- List three people who helped you through a tough situation.
- Name someone who did something nice for you unprompted.