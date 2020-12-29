How to use a gratitude journal

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – 2020 has been a rough year for us all. However, despite the canceled events and pitfalls that the year has brought, the one thing we learned from 2020 is that we need to keep our minds at peace. A way you can rid yourself of stress, unwind, and look toward the future, is to take time out of your day to check in with yourself. One way to do that is through gratitude journals. A gratitude journal is a journal to express what you’re grateful for. This is something that you can set a time for every day to make this a new habit in your life. Below is a list of topics that you can use to get you started on your daily gratitude journal entries.

TOPICS: