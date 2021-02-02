How Volunteers of America North Louisiana helps our community

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie sits down with Volunteers of America North Louisiana’s Communications Director Tricia Jowell and Director of Supportive Services for Veterans Families Chris Redford to talk about all the Volunteers of America North Louisiana is a faith-based ministry of service providing opportunity, promoting dignity and inspiring change in all who find their way to us. 

For 85 years, they have taken on the most difficult tasks to help the most underserved in our community. In north Louisiana, their work focuses on children and families, people with disabilities, veterans and senior adults. For information on receiving services, contact (318) 221-5000 or call their toll free number (800) 222-3196. You can email them at ssvf@voanorthla.org and visit them on their website voanorthla.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss