SPONSORED CONTENT — So many people don’t think about routine maintenance when it comes to their heating and air systems. Paul Williams Jr., owner of the AC & Heat Doctor & More is in the studio to tell us how routine maintenance could prevent a house fire.

Besides re-charging your AC, the AC & Heat Doctor also cleans you vents. This will help your AC cool more effectively and prevent your unit from overworking. Cleaning out your air ducts and dryer vents will help improve the air quality and circulation in your home, and since clogged dryer vents are the leading cause of house fires, having your vents cleaned can greatly reduce the likelihood of a house fire.

To find out more about The AC & Heat Doctor & More visit them online, or find them on Facebook.