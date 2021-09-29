Loving Living Local

ILLUMINATE: Shining Light on Domestic Violence Awareness

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Valencia Jones, MHP, to share a light on Domestic Violence Awareness and the event she is putting on to help people who are victims of Domestic Violence. It is Friday, October 1st, from 7 pm – 8 pm at the Boardwalk, Anyone my come. Domestic violence survivors will give their testimonies of strength and endurance. They will also unveil our domestic violence awareness display that will be available throughout October, highlighting our sponsors.
