LOVING LIVING LOCAL - It's National Beer Day, and Great Raft Brewing ambassador Bob Thames joins Biskie in the kitchen to celebrate. As a locally-based craft brewery, Great Raft Brewing offers a tasting room, specialty beers, and tours. Located on 1251 Dalzell Street in Shreveport, you can visit them in person or find more information on their website greatraftbrewing.com and on Facebook: @GreatRaftBrewing.