Today, we are joined by gospel singer JoJo Martin. Jojo grew up in Monterey, California, as a young voice in the church and son of a pastor JoJo found himself performing across California at seven years old and traveling around the country by the time he was thirteen.

By 16 he had recorded a record titled, “Just Praise Him” and after that a re-record of “So Good” with Joe Pace and The Colorado Mass Choir. After high school, he moved to Atlanta, GA to pursue his singing and writing career. He has had the pleasure of touring with PJ Morton, James Fortune and FIYA, Dave Hollister, Fred Hammond, and many opportunities to share the stage with other great artists. Now 34, JoJo is signed to PJ Morton’s label, “Morton Records,” and looks forward to releasing his debut solo album soon.

In the midst of his success JoJo was faced with the loss of his brother to a genetic kidney disease, he would later find out he also had. JoJo spent years on dialysis before being able to receive a kidney from his friend Brittany three years ago.

Today, Jojo is spreading the good news he has experienced with the world.

