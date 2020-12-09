Kickstart your holiday with a visit to the Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – If you’re looking for a fun activity for the whole family, why not take a visit to Jefferson, Texas, for the Jefferson Candlelight Tour of Homes. Enjoy a tour of beautifully decorated homes and a tour of the historic Union Baptist Church. Tours will be conducted from December 10th – 12th, and tour times vary. It only costs $25.00 for adults and is free to children 12 and under. To buy tickets, check tour times and dates, and get more information, visit www.jeffersoncandlelight.com.

