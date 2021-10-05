Kids Corner: Crayon Drip Art Pumpkin

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie and Josh Try to make Crayon Drip Art Pumpkin in this week’s Kids Corner. All you need is

one large white pumpkin,

Hot glue

16-20 Crayons

Hair Dryer

Surface Cover

Remove all the labels from your crayons (I initially learned this the hard way, the crayon labels won’t conform to the pumpkin shape). Break them in half for this project; you won’t need the entire crayon to get an excellent-looking result. Also, set up your work area with surface covers or trash bags. It is best to do this project outside so as not to get any wax remnants flying onto your carpeting, floor, or walls; it tends to do this. Glue your crayons in place with the Fast Grab Tacky Glue. Since the surface is contour, the crayons won’t stay in place without some glue. Place your crayons around the pumpkin. You can either choose to do this all simultaneously, then wait to heat or heat as you go. Apply heat on high using a hairdryer. I was impatient and did it on high. The wax from the crayons melts faster; however, it splatters outwards and is messier this way. It takes 30-1 minute for each of the crayons to melt and drip. There’s no rhyme or reason, and some of the crayons wanted to pool at the top. Just go with the flow and have fun! It’s kind of an abstract craft, after all.