Korean Beef Bowl: Baking With Biskie

Join Biskie and Josh in the Kitchen as they make Korean Beef Bowl. The ingredients you will need is, 1/4 cup brown sugar, packed, 1/4 cup reduced sodium soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sesame oil, 1/2 teaspoon crushed red-pepper flakes, or more to taste , 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, 3 cloves garlic, minced, 1 pound ground beef, 2 green onions, thinly sliced, 1/4 teaspoon sesame seeds. In a small bowl, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, sesame oil, red pepper flakes and ginger. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add ground beef and cook until browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; drain excess fat. Stir in soy sauce mixture and green onions until well combined, allowing to simmer until heated through, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately, garnished with green onion and sesame seeds, if desired.