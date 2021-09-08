Korean Beef Bowl: Baking With Biskie

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) - LSU football fans can get into the stadium faster ahead of kickoff through 12 pre-verification sites on campus.

The sites will be where vaccinated fans can show their COVID-19 verification card, a photo or photocopy of their COVID-19 verification card or a verified digital proof of vaccination (LA Wallet). Unvaccinated fans will have to provide a digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the game.