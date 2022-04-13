Have you ever found your lawn in need of attention? But didn’t have the time or equipment to get the job done; worry no more Green Pal is the only thing you will need.



Gene Caballero, a co-founder of Green Pal, is in the studio to talk about how GreenPal is revolutionizing how you care for your lawn by connecting quality lawn providers with lawns that need service.



The app lets the property owner choose a date and time for their service, then providers make bids on the job, and the property owner decides which provider they would like to do the work.



Being able to pull your phone out and order lawn care services in under five minutes is game-changing.

Green Pal is available to download from the App Store as well as Google Play.

You can also visit them at yourgreenpal.com or find them on Facebook.