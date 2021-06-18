Learn how to make mini key lime pies | Baking With Biskie

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Just in time for Father’s Day, Biskie and Josh head to the Skent-N-Dent kitchen to show us how we can make mini key lime pies for the special dad in our lives. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions to make this recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 MINI GRAHAM CRACKER CRUSTS
- 2 8OZ BARS OF SOFTENED CREAM CHEESE
- 1 CAN SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK
- 1/3 C KEY LIME JUICE
- 2 TBSP PODWERED SUGAR.
INSTRUCTIONS:
- BLEND SOFTENED CREAM CHEESE AND CONDENSED MILK TOGETHER UNTIL FREE OF LUMPS.
- ADD LIME JUICE AND POWDERED SUGAR.
- BLEND TOGETHER, THEN POUR INTO CRUSTS.
- LET SIT OVERNIGHT IN THE FRIDGE BEFORE SERVING!