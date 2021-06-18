Learn how to make mini key lime pies | Baking With Biskie

Loving Living Local

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Just in time for Father’s Day, Biskie and Josh head to the Skent-N-Dent kitchen to show us how we can make mini key lime pies for the special dad in our lives. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions to make this recipe.

INGREDIENTS:

  1. 6 MINI GRAHAM CRACKER CRUSTS
  2. 2 8OZ BARS OF SOFTENED CREAM CHEESE
  3. 1 CAN SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK
  4. 1/3 C KEY LIME JUICE
  5. 2 TBSP PODWERED SUGAR.

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. BLEND SOFTENED CREAM CHEESE AND CONDENSED MILK TOGETHER UNTIL FREE OF LUMPS.
  2. ADD LIME JUICE AND POWDERED SUGAR.
  3. BLEND TOGETHER, THEN POUR INTO CRUSTS.
  4. LET SIT OVERNIGHT IN THE FRIDGE BEFORE SERVING!

