Learn more about Frost Industries | The Arc Caddo-Bossier

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – The non-profit organization, The Arc Caddo-Bossier, helps people with disabilities get the service, care, and resources they need. Executive Director Kristen Powers joins Biskie in the studio to discuss the programs, resources, and partnerships that The Arc Caddo-Bossier provides, like Frost Industries. Frost Industries is located at the James Conly center at 5320 Greenwood Road in Shreveport. If you’re interested in learning more about Frost Industries and The Arc Caddo-Bossier, you can give them a call at (318) 221-8392, or visit their website thearccaddobossier.org or check out their Facebook: @thearccb.

