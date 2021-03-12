LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Keeping Families Connected (KFC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping families stay connected to their incarcerated loved ones by providing free transportation and meals to and from correctional facilities. Founded by Letitia Scott, their goal is to make meaningful contributions to the lives of those incarcerated and their separated family members.

Prison visits are crucial, but miles and money are what keep families apart. Keeping Families Connected works diligently to fill this gap. Their vision is to create a national campaign dedicated to keeping families connected with their loved ones during periods of incarceration.

To learn more about Keeping Families Connected you can visit their website www.keepingfamilyconnected.org and on Facebook: @FamiliesConnected.