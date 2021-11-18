LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Adrienne Frierson to talk about Les Boutiques De Noel. Les Boutiques De Noel is the premier holiday shopping event in Northwest Louisiana; this fundraiser is for the Shreveport Opera. Shreveport is one of a few U.S. cities that host a Resident Artist Program, the Shreveport Opera Express (SOX Singers); they perform on our main stage and travel. This year’s event will occur from Thursday, November 18, through Saturday, November 20, at the Shreveport Convention Center. Shopping hours will be from 10 AM till 6 PM. To buy tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/shreovepera/1844/event/1245860?fbclid=IwAR2CUfNLEokn-OWaDmudho3LdPRJMMvJaWPltBoaPgMRHP813JGuC1Ij2oQ and for more information on this event, visit their Facebook at @boutiquesdenoel.