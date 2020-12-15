Let Nature Serve your holiday gift needs with Ben’s Body Basics

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie discusses shopping small this holiday with Ben Whalen, owner and creator of Ben’s Body Basics. In the spirit of their motto Let Nature Serve, Ben’s Body Basics is a Shreveport-based natural skincare company that was founded in 2017 to provide ethical, handmade solutions to everyday problems.

With an array of items from body oils and body butters to hand and mask sanitizers, all of Ben’s Body Basics products are made with ingredients you can pronounce. Shop their Christmas selection of “Santa-tizer” mask spray, Candy Cane body butter, Let It Snow disinfecting spray, and more on their website www.bensbodybasics.com. You can also find them in stores around town, such as Drug Emporium and Sunshine Health Foods. For more information, you can check out their website or visit their Facebook page @bensbodybasics.