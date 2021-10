LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Gov. Asa Hutchinson will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon providing an update on the COVID-19 response in Arkansas as well as other issues facing the state.

According to a Monday report from the Arkansas Department of Health, the active case COVID-19 count fell by 617, dropping the total to 5,952. Comparing the seven-day average of active cases to last week, the average is down by more than 1,000 cases, while the average for new cases is down 100 cases from the prior week.