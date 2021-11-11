LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Arien Rafster from Louisiana Public Health Institute/Geaux Talk to tell us about an art show coming up. Youth between the ages of 13 and 21 are invited to submit pieces of art for the Geaux Talk (and Create!) About Your Health Art Contest. Submissions should answer the question: “What is the greatest health issue facing young people today?”. To enter, send a registration form and a quality scan or a digital photograph (PDF/JPG files only) of visual art to geauxtalk@lphi.org by 5 p.m. on December 10. Winners will be announced in the first week of January. First place will win $400, second place will win $200, and third place will receive $100.