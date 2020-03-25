Loving Learning Local with Mr. MarKevea Campbell | Math Equations

Breaking News
Mr. MarvKevea Campbell Learn From Home Lesson Plan

Teacher’s Name: Mr. MarvKevea Campbell
Subject/Grade Level: 8th Grade Math
Date Taught: 3/23/2020  
Curriculum Unit/Lesson: Illustrative Mathematics: Unit 4/Lesson 5 “Solving Any Linear Equation”.
Lesson Design: ☒ New Instruction  󠄀 󠄀☐ Continuation of Previous Lesson☐ Testing Knowledge
Objectives: I can solve an equation where the variable appears on both sides.
Standards Taught: 8.EE.C 8.EE.C.7
Essential Question(s): What is a Linear Equation? Why do we call it linear?
Pre-Thinking: (Things to Consider) Consider people from across the City of Shreveport will be watching LIVE and may or may not, have the necessary skills on how to solve such an equation. Explain thoroughly and concisely.
DO NOW/ Bellringer: Instructional Minutes: ____ What is a Linear Equation & Why do we call it linear?
Introduction/Hook: Instructional Minutes: ____ A linear equation is made up of two expressions that are equal to each other. We call it linear because the two variables within the equation represents a line.  
Direct Instruction/Guided Practice  (I DO/WE DO): Instructional Minutes: ____   Let’s Practice a few:   3t + 5 = 7   3t=2   T=2/3   OR… 9 – 2b + 6 = -3(b + 5) + 4b   9- 2b + 6 = -3(b + 5) +4b      (Use the distributive Property)          15 – 2b =  b – 15              (Gather LIKE Terms)                 15 = 3b – 15             (Add 2b to each side)                    30 = 3b                  (Add 15 to each side)                      10=b                    (Divide each side by 3.)                 
Student Work Period/ Independent Practice (YOU DO): Instructional Minutes: ____ Now you try… 2( x + 5) = 3x + 1 HOW DID YOU DO? WHAT’S YOUR ANSWER? X = __________ ?  
Student-to-Student Interactions: Try working with your family at home. Make some of your problems up as well. Google search “Linear Equations” and have fun!!!
Higher-Order Thinking Questions: Why is it essential for students to learn how to solve various types of linear equations?
Assessment/Exit-Ticket: (Check for Understanding) Instructional Minutes: ____ How did you like the lesson? Any concerns or worries? Think you can do it alone? What did you gain?
Vocabulary: Variable. Term. Linear.
Materials and Technology: Pencil. Calculator (if needed)

