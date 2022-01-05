Loving Living Local: Beanboozled

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – This week’s competition continues as Biskie and Josh bring back a blast from the past.
Who do you think got Beanboozled in today’s show?
Visit our Facebook to cast your votes.
LOVING LIVING LOCAL – This week’s competition continues as Biskie and Josh bring back a blast from the past.
Who do you think got Beanboozled in today’s show?
Visit our Facebook to cast your votes.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.