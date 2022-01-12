Loving Living Local: Ben’s Body Basics

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Ben Whalen, owner of Ben’s Body Basics is live in the studio with Marissa to talk about his brand, his business, and his products..

If you have never tried Ben’s products, bug spray and mask spray are among our favorites here at Loving Living Local.

One of our favorite things about Ben’s products is his products are all natural and plant based, so you don’t have to worry about carcinogens or harmful chemicals.

Ben’s Bodys Basics offers a variety of products you can find online, as well as in their partner’s stores.

You can also connect with Ben’s Body Basics on Facebook and Instagram.