Biskie and Josh go head to head in a trivia challenge, Mardi Gras style.

Biskie and Josh are keeping the competition alive, with a bead toss. Who will get the most beads in the umbrella?

If you’re a 90’s kid, you know all about slime time!! Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen doing slime time Louisiana style, so of course it’s all things Mardi Gras today.

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a king cake candy crackers to celebrate Mardi Gras.

For this tasty treat you will need:

Saltine crackers (about 42)

1 1/8 cup light brown sugar

1 cup + 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tsp. cinnamon (divided)

4 cups powder sugar

dash of salt

4 tablespoons hot water

3 tsp. almond extract

1 cup melted white chocolate chips

chopped pecans (topping)

green, purple, & gold sugar crystals (topping)

Optional: 1/4 cup light corn syrup(helps the glaze spread a little easier)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cover a rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray well with cooking spray. Line square saltine crackers in rows. I used 42. Make sure crackers are touching or as close as possible. Boil 1 1/8 cup of light brown sugar with 1 cup and 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter for 3 minutes, stirring. Add 1 tsp of cinnamon, mix. Carefully pour the hot mixture over the crackers and spread evenly with a spatula. Make sure the crackers are still close together. Bake for 5 minutes. While crackers are baking, whisk together 4 cups of powder sugar, 1 tsp of cinnamon, a dash of salt, 4 tablespoons of hot water, and 3 tsp of almond extract to make the glaze. Add 1 cup of melted white chocolate chips to the glaze, and mix. If your glaze is too thick, you can add 1/4 cup of light corn syrup to make it a little easier to spread. Mix until smooth. Work fast, the glaze will start to stiffen as it cools. After 5 minutes take the crackers out of oven, and pour the king cake glaze over the crackers on top of the brown sugar mixture, spread the glaze evenly with a spatula. Quickly top with festive Mardi Gras colored sugar crystals(gold, purple,green), and chopped pecans before the glaze hardens. You can also use Mardi Gras colored sprinkles, and candy pearls to decorate. Let cool so the glaze can set. Once it’s hardened you can either cut them in squares or break apart. I placed mine in the fridge for a cold, crunchy sweet treat! 💛💚💜Put on those aprons and have some fun in the kitchen. Tip: To make it a Valentine treat, replace the Mardi Gras sugar crystals with pink and red sprinkles/sugar crystals. Use candy hearts for a finishing touch.💗❤💕