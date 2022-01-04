Loving Living Local: Dr. Gregory Redmond

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Dr. Gregory Redmond is in the studio today to give us a few tips to help us know when it’s time to see the doctor.


If you are experiencing pain and discomfort regularly, consulting with a physical therapist could help you manage your pain and discomfort and improve your mobility.

If physical therapy is something you are considering, you can contact Dr.Redmond at Eberhardt Physical Therapy, Nutrition and Wellness Clinic, located at 820 Jordan St # 150 in Shreveport can be reached online or by calling 318-222-7442

Dr. Redmond also be found on Facebook and YouTube.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss