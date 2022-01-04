LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Dr. Gregory Redmond is in the studio today to give us a few tips to help us know when it’s time to see the doctor.



If you are experiencing pain and discomfort regularly, consulting with a physical therapist could help you manage your pain and discomfort and improve your mobility.

If physical therapy is something you are considering, you can contact Dr.Redmond at Eberhardt Physical Therapy, Nutrition and Wellness Clinic, located at 820 Jordan St # 150 in Shreveport can be reached online or by calling 318-222-7442

Dr. Redmond also be found on Facebook and YouTube.