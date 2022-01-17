Loving Living Local: For the Sake of One

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Angela Coston, founder and director of For the Sake of One in Texarkana, AR.

For the Sake of One wants to see every child have a stable home, and every family have the tools to thrive. To accomplish this mission they partner with churches, businesses, and other organizations in the community to help support the foster community.

On Friday, March 11th, 2022, at 6:30 pm, For the Sake of One will be hosting a BINGO night at Silver Star Smokehouse in Texarkana.

For more information, you can visit For the Sake of One online. or follow them on Facebook.