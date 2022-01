Loving Living Local – Happy National Technology Day, everyone. Biskie and Josh are talking about top tech devices and apps then the competition continues with a tech center challenge.



The Apple vs. Android rivalry heats up with the “The Great Emoji Race.” Biskie is representing team android using the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, while Josh is representing team iPhone.

Which team are you on?

Let us know on our Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram and TikTok.