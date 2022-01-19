Biskie is in the studio this morning with Vernie Howard from The Providence House in Shreveport.

The Providence House is working diligently to provide shelter to families faced with homelessness.

The Providence House is also helping families by providing early childhood education at their childhood development center.

Many of the services offered by The Providence House are not possible without community support.

If you would like to volunteer, or find out more information you can visit The Providence House online or by calling (318) 221-7887.