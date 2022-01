Loving Living Local: Biskie is in the studio this morning with Corky from the Krewe of Centaur to talk about the upcoming Tewlfth Night Mardi Gras celebration.

The event will take place on January 8. 2022 at the Bossier Civic Center located at 620 Benton Rd. in Bossier.

You can purchase advanced tickets online for $55, or at the door for $65.

For tickets and more information, you can visit the Krewe of Centaur website.