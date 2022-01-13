Loving Living Local: LifeShare Blood Center

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Dianna Smathers, regional director at LifeShare Blood Center, is in the studio this morning talking about the critical blood shortage in our area.

The shortage includes all blood types, so if you are feeling well and are able to donate please visit one of their locations and help save lives.

You can find a donate center near you at the LifeShare website or by phone at 800.256.5433.

You can also be on the look out for their mobile donation buses, the buses can be found at various locations throughout the ArkLaTex.

