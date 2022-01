Loving Living Local – Biskie is at the Marshall Animal Shelter talking with Alera Waite to give us an update on her drive to save shelter babies, and how things are going at the shelter.

If you want to adopt a shelter baby, or be a part of what’s happening at Friends of Marshall Animal Shelter online or in person at 2502 EAST TRAVIS ST. IN MARSHALL.

You can also find Friends of Marshall Animal Shelter on Facebook and Instagram.