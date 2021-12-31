Loving Living Local: NYE Game Time

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The LSU Health Shreveport Center of Emerging Viral Threats (CEVT) is adding PCR COVID testing on Sunday in hopes of reducing emergency room visits for those seeking COVID-19 testing.

Testing will take place January 2 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the LSUHS North Campus (old Chevyland) site located at 2627 Linwood Ave.