LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Candace Devine, Drew Hall, and Joshua Taylor from the band Ponderosa Grove are live in the studio to talk about their upcoming show tonight at the Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport.

Tonight, the band will open for Tedeschi Trucks Band. There are a few tickets left for tonight’s event. We would love to see the Ark-La-Tex give them a sold out show!

You can visit Ponderosa Grove online to purchase tickets.