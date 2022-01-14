LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Robinson’s Rescue is in the studio this morning with Biskie to give us an update on what’s happening at the rescue.

Robinson’s Rescue is dedicated to preventing pet over population by offering low cost spay/neuter services,

Since 2008, Robinson’s Rescue has helped thousands of animals each year receive affordable spay and neuter surgeries, reducing the number of puppies and kittens born in Northwest Louisiana by millions. By removing the financial obstacle through affordable pricing and securing individual donor and grant funding, all pet owners can afford spay and neuter services.

Robinson’s Rescue is located at 2515 Line Avenue in Shreveport.

For information you can visit Robinson’s Rescue online or by phone at 318-221-0017.

You can also find Robinson’s Rescue on Facebook and Instagram.