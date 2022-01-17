Loving Living Local: Shreveport Fire Department

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Clarence Reese Jr, from the Shreveport Fire Department is in the studio giving us fire safety tips for winter.

#1 Be sure you have a working smoke detector.

If you do not have a smoke detector in your home, check with your local fire department. If you are a Shreveport resident, you can call the fire prevention office at (318) 673-6740 to request a smoke detector.

#2 Have an escape plan.

In the event of a fire, its important to have a safe meeting place outside the home. Having a meeting place, will help fire fighters and first responders quickly identify if someone is still in the home, as well as prevent people from going back into the home to look for a loved one who isn’t inside.

#3 Space Heater need to be 3ft. away from anything.

This time of year, people use space heaters to keep houses warm. These heaters need to be plugged into the wall directly and to be sitting on a flat surface, preferably ceramic tile. Additionally, these heaters should be at least 3ft. away from any furniture, curtains, paper, or anything else that could easily catch fire.

#4 Pay attention and check for fire hazards.

Make sure your stove is turn off before going to be or leaving the home. A lot of house fires start in the kitchen, so making sure those kitchen appliances are turned off when not in use is important. Also, making sure candles and wax warmers are not left unattended.

#5 Avoid Heated Blankets.

Using heated blankets is not recommended, but if you use one in your home, make sure you’re using the heated blanket according to manufacturer guidelines; be sure the blanket is turned off and unplugged before leaving home.

For more fire safety tips and information you can visit the Shreveport Fire Department online or find them on Facebook.