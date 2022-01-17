Loving Living Local Sponsored Content: Brentwood Hospital

LOVING LIVING LOCAL- In the days of lockdowns and social distancing, it’s not unusual to notice a change in your mental health. Biskie is with Connie Hale, an APRN, PMHNP at Brentwood Hospital in Shreveport, getting some tips for staying on top of your health.

Brentwood Hospital offers a variety of both in patient and out patient services, for people of all ages and stages. If you, or someone you love is in need of mental health services you can call Brentwood Hospital at (318) 758-7500. or visit brentwoodbehavioral.com

