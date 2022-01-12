Loving Living Local: Sunshine Health Market & Café

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Cera Brooks from Sunshine Health Market & Café is in the studio with Marissa Diaz talking about all the good things happening in the store in the café.

You may not know this, but the café has a drive-thru option, so you can get keto-friendly eats without getting out of your car.

Another thing you may not know, and we love this, Sunshine Health Market & Café supports local artists by displaying their work and providing them the opportunity to sell their work in the café and keep the profits.

There are so many great things happening you should check it out for yourself!

You can visit Sunshine Health Market & Café online, or in person at 5751 Youree Dr. in Shreveport. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.