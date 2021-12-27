LOVING LIVING LOCAL: THE BAKOWSKI BRIDGE OF LIGHTS

Biskie and Heidi are in the studio talking about the renaming of the Texas St. bridge.

The new interactive LED lighting heralds a transformational era of urban design pairing artists with technology experts to harness the power of artful lighting. It will transform the cityscapes of Shreveport/Bossier City and unite the communities and their economies.

The opening event, “Light It Up,” will be held on the once-in-a-lifetime date of February 22, 2022. Everyone is invited to participate in this historic day filled with love and lights.

Here you can find more information about the renaming of the Texas St. bridge, and how you can you can participate.