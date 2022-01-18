Loving Living Local: Trivia Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) - U.S. senate candidate Gary Chambers released his first campaign ad Tuesday since announcing his candidacy which shows him smoking blunt while listing statistics about marijuana that his campaign described as "alarming."

Chambers, citing reports by the American Civil Liberties Union, says that the U.S. spends $3.6 billion a year enforcing marijuana laws and that Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for violating marijuana laws than white people.