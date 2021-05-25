Loving Living Local

Lyrical Trivia Tuesday!

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—-It’s Tuesday, and you know that means we’ve got trivia! Today’s theme is all music from the 70s to 2010s. How many do you know? Play along and see if you can best Biskie and Josh!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss