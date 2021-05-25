Lyrical Trivia Tuesday!

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - A Natchitoches man, wanted in connection with stolen rolling stock from Natchitoches, DeSoto and Caddo Parishes, on Monday turned himself in at the Natchitoches Parish Courthouse, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

When 37-year-old Joseph L. Nash, of the 100 block of Sisson Loop, turned himself just before 9:15 a.m. Monday, NPSO deputies were more than happy to place him under arrest.