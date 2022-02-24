SPONSORED CONTENT — We are at one of Brittany Shepherd’s latest listings, located at 429 South Dresden Circle in the Town South area of Shreveport.

This home is so beautiful, and is just a short drive from all the fun, food, and shopping on Youree Drive and it’s also within walking distance of University Elementary, which is an award winning school.

This home has two large living rooms, four bedrooms, spacious walk in closets, one of which could easily be used as a home office.

You can also easily entertain family friends in the spacious fenced in back yard with a large covered patio.

This home is a truly unique home, you will love.

To schedule a tour, and see all the wonderful things this home has to offer contact realtor Brittany Shepherd by calling (318) 218-2450 or email her at brittany.shepherd@gmail.com.

You can view this listing and more, you can visit Brittany Shepherd online.